Rada approves bookstore support and book certificates

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law providing for support for bookstores, as well as introducing the issuance of book certificates, the Deputy Corps reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11251 on the activities of the Ukrainian book Institute and support for distributors of publishing products and providing state assistance for the purchase of books. "For" - 299," - said MP Goncharenko in Telegram.

According to him, in particular, this bill guarantees state subsidies to Bookstore m for reimbursement of rental costs.

"Now it will be possible to submit duly certified copies of the necessary documents for the subsidy. There are also clear deadlines for reviewing applications – 10 days, and 5 days are provided for the publication of the results. We will not only support the publishing industry, but also promote the Ukrainian Book," said one of the initiators of the bill, MP Yevhen Kravchuk.

"Issuing certificates for the purchase of books and subsidies for renting bookstores will start working. All these things have already been budgeted, there will be no additional expenditures from the state treasury," Kravchuk explained.

According to her, from 2024, 18-year – old Ukrainians will receive book certificates in the amount of UAH 908, and with the end of martial law-also one of the parents at the birth of a child.

"It will be possible to use this right within one year and it will be even easier to do it – through Diya, "the parliamentarian noted.

Addition

As the MP points out, the society has a request for these services. In particular, the proportion of people who read daily increased from 8% to 17% between 2020 and 2023. The popularity of books in the Ukrainian language has also increased – from 32% to 54%.