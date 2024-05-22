Rada approves bookstore support and book certificates

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78513 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149664 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174097 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33947 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43450 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37613 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61899 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55891 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250120 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224416 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78513 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55891 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61899 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112859 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113764 views
Rada approves bookstore support and book certificates

Rada approves bookstore support and book certificates

 • 20373 views

The Parliament of Ukraine has adopted a law providing for state subsidies to Bookstore m to cover the cost of rent and book certificates.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law providing for support for bookstores, as well as introducing the issuance of book certificates, the Deputy Corps reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11251 on the activities of the Ukrainian book Institute and support for distributors of publishing products and providing state assistance for the purchase of books. "For" - 299," - said MP Goncharenko in Telegram.

According to him, in particular, this bill guarantees state subsidies to Bookstore m for reimbursement of rental costs.

"Now it will be possible to submit duly certified copies of the necessary documents for the subsidy. There are also clear deadlines for reviewing applications – 10 days, and 5 days are provided for the publication of the results. We will not only support the publishing industry, but also promote the Ukrainian Book," said one of the initiators of the bill, MP Yevhen Kravchuk.

"Issuing certificates for the purchase of books and subsidies for renting bookstores will start working. All these things have already been budgeted, there will be no additional expenditures from the state treasury," Kravchuk explained.

According to her, from 2024, 18-year – old Ukrainians will receive book certificates in the amount of UAH 908, and with the end of martial law-also one of the parents at the birth of a child.

"It will be possible to use this right within one year and it will be even easier to do it – through Diya, "the parliamentarian noted.

Addition

As the MP points out, the society has a request for these services. In particular, the proportion of people who read daily increased from 8% to 17% between 2020 and 2023. The popularity of books in the Ukrainian language has also increased – from 32% to 54%.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCulture
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram

