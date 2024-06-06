"Sunrise on harvest": the fifth book in the Hunger Games series will be released next year

In the spring of 2025, the fifth Book in The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins will be published. The new novel was subtitle Sunrise on The Reaping. This is reported by The Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

The book will be published on March 18 next year. This will be another prequel to the story, which will tell about the events of 15 "The Hunger Games". It is known that the events will unfold 40 years after The Ballad of kites and songbirds led and 24 years before the original trilogy.

Collins notes that this time she touched on the ideas of propaganda and the power of people who "control narratives."

I was inspired to create "Sunrise on the harvest" by David Hume's idea of unconditional submission (...) The book will also allow you to delve deeper into the use of propaganda and power - declared the writer.

Addition

The publication added that it is not yet known whether this book will receive a film adaptation, as it was with the previous parts of the novel. The Series ' Films have grossed more than three billion dollars at the box office and won a number of awards.

As you know, the original trilogy of the novel was released from 2008 to 2010, and the prequel was released in 2020. More than 100 million copies of books have been sold worldwide.

Recall

