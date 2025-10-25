Battles increased in 24 hours, enemy is more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction: map from the General Staff

141 battle took place on the front line last day, which is 17% more than the day before, with the most still in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, while the enemy became more active in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on October 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 141 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 141 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4534 shellings, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5707 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and an artillery piece of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders last day. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 181 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 14 times near Vovchansk, Otradne, Bologivka and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Myrny, Drobycheve and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to break through in the areas of Vyyimka, Serebryanka and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the area of Pereyizne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar and towards Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled one attempt by enemy units to advance in the area of the settlement of Okhotnyche.

The Defense Forces repelled six attacks by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

