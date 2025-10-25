Battles increased in 24 hours, enemy is more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction: map from the General Staff

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
06:30 AM • 3282 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
03:58 AM • 9030 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 26249 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 44447 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 34681 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 37484 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 30945 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 50104 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 27493 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20658 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
6.2m/s
83%
739mm
Popular news
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 19469 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - BloombergOctober 25, 12:04 AM • 11950 views
France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of StaffOctober 25, 12:35 AM • 10085 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 15872 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine03:04 AM • 6198 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 27836 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 50087 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 43278 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 42919 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 82298 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 732 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 2612 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 17618 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 20872 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 32863 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Shahed-136

Battles increased in 24 hours, enemy is more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

Over the past day, 141 battles took place at the front, which is 17% more than the day before, with the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky directions. The enemy launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 141 guided air bombs.

Battles increased in 24 hours, enemy is more active in the South-Slobozhansky direction: map from the General Staff

141 battle took place on the front line last day, which is 17% more than the day before, with the most still in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, while the enemy became more active in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on October 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 141 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 141 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4534 shellings, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5707 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and an artillery piece of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders last day. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 181 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 14 times near Vovchansk, Otradne, Bologivka and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Myrny, Drobycheve and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to break through in the areas of Vyyimka, Serebryanka and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked once in the area of Pereyizne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar and towards Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled one attempt by enemy units to advance in the area of the settlement of Okhotnyche.

The Defense Forces repelled six attacks by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over 900 soldiers and 359 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day25.10.25, 07:19 • 2468 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk