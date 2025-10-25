$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 20222 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 37169 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 29324 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 33531 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 28696 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 45556 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 26600 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20336 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28499 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 79364 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over 900 soldiers and 359 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

On October 24, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 359 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.10.25 reached 1,135,990 personnel.

Over 900 soldiers and 359 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On October 24, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 359 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.10.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1135990 (+910) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11287 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23459 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒  33987 (+15)
          • MLRS ‒  1526 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1230 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  74185 (+359)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3880 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  65436 (+80)
                            • special equipment ‒  3981 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in September, enemy losses amounted to almost 29,000 servicemen.  The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter Russian occupiers in all directions.

                              "Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia" - Zelenskyy after a series of meetings with EU leaders23.10.25, 16:53 • 2494 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

