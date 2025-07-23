Battles for Pokrovsk: 1380 residents remain in the city, the enemy does not stop shelling

As of today, 1380 people still remain in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and a total of 2700 people live in the community. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the official noted, over the past day, the enemy shelled the city 3160 times with all available types of weapons. The Russians used guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. The situation in the region

Unfortunately, one person died and 20 were injured. These are 9 people in the Kramatorsk community, 7 in the Sloviansk community were injured, three in Kostiantynivka, and one in the city of Lyman. 487 people were evacuated from cities close to the front lines, including 20 children - Filashkin stated.

He also commented on the information that a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered the city.

Such information does exist, but our military and special forces are doing everything possible to find this sabotage and reconnaissance group and neutralize it completely - the official stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Donetsk region, the list of settlements where the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM has been expanded. This applies to territories located less than 10 kilometers from the front, stated the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.