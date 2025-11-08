Battalion commander suspected over death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians during formation for award ceremony due to Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk region

ukenru
08:59 AM • 4494 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
08:00 AM • 14579 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 49005 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64570 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62515 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53748 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25022 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
November 7, 09:48 AM • 67523 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39521 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM • 41134 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Electricity outage schedules
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
08:00 AM • 14579 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64570 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62515 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53748 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 38249 views
Battalion commander suspected over death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians during formation for award ceremony due to Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The commander of an unmanned systems unit has been notified of suspicion over the death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians during a ceremony in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The officer failed to ensure the event was stopped after an air raid alert was announced, which led to a missile and drone strike.

Battalion commander suspected over death of 12 servicemen and 7 civilians during formation for award ceremony due to Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk region

The commander of the unmanned systems unit has been notified of suspicion due to the death of servicemen and civilians during celebrations; 12 servicemen and 7 civilians were killed, and 36 more servicemen were wounded as a result of the strike, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Saturday, writes UNN.

The investigation established that on November 1, the officer organized a ceremonial formation and award presentation for over 100 servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region – including in a place where civilians were present.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

In addition to the direct prohibition of personnel accumulation and the requirement for its dispersal, as stated by the Prosecutor General's Office, "after the air raid alert was announced, the commander failed to ensure the immediate cessation of the event and the dispersal of servicemen."

At that time, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a combined missile and drone attack on places of personnel concentration. As a result of the strike, 12 servicemen and 7 civilians were killed. Also, 36 more servicemen were wounded.

- noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, the officer was notified of suspicion of negligent attitude towards service under martial law, which led to grave consequences (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutor's office applied to the court with a request for detention without bail.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by SBI employees with the operational support of the SSU.

The SBI clarified that "the commander of one of the battalions, who, despite the prohibition of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, gathered personnel for celebrations in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1," was notified of suspicion.

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk region: SBI investigates death of servicemen after Russian missile strike03.11.25, 18:56 • 5920 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine