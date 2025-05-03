Basketball: "Dnipro" and "Kyiv-Basket" will determine the winner of the Super League

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 6668 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 17604 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 25896 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 48084 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 44027 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 49045 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 68131 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 84218 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46236 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 52076 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
7.2m/s
28%
746 mm
Popular news

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

May 2, 11:29 PM • 4702 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

May 3, 12:59 AM • 31666 views

Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

May 3, 02:55 AM • 5702 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 13438 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

06:03 AM • 6656 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

06:01 AM • 17604 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 13601 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 54520 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 63577 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 84218 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 20750 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 44027 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 22502 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 26529 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 26499 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Basketball: "Dnipro" and "Kyiv-Basket" will determine the winner of the Super League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Today in Dnipro, the third match of the Super League Favbet final series will take place, in which the teams will determine the champion of Ukraine. "Cherkasy Monkeys" won the bronze medals of the championship.

Basketball: "Dnipro" and "Kyiv-Basket" will determine the winner of the Super League
fbu.ua

On Saturday, May 3, the decisive match of the Super League Favbet final series between BC "Dnipro" and "Kyiv-Basket" will take place, which will determine the champion of Ukraine. This is reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, May 3, Dnipro will host the third match of the Super League Favbet final series, in which the current champions of Ukraine will host "Kyiv-Basket" on their home court. The teams exchanged home victories and will now determine the champion of Ukraine in the decisive game of the series for gold," the statement reads.

In the first match between these teams, "Dnipro" won (89-70), and in the second - "Kyiv-Basket" (73-56).

The match can be watched on the XSPORT TV channel, the FBU YouTube channel.

Yesterday, May 2, "Cherkasy Monkeys" won the decisive third match of the series for third place in the Super League Favbet. After defeating "Rivne" with a score of 80:74, Cherkasy won the series with a score of 2-1 and won the bronze medals of the Ukrainian Championship.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk set a personal record for points in the NBA in the game against the league leader Oklahoma City.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,327.20
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,826.26