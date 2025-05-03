Basketball: "Dnipro" and "Kyiv-Basket" will determine the winner of the Super League

On Saturday, May 3, the decisive match of the Super League Favbet final series between BC "Dnipro" and "Kyiv-Basket" will take place, which will determine the champion of Ukraine. This is reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, May 3, Dnipro will host the third match of the Super League Favbet final series, in which the current champions of Ukraine will host "Kyiv-Basket" on their home court. The teams exchanged home victories and will now determine the champion of Ukraine in the decisive game of the series for gold," the statement reads.

In the first match between these teams, "Dnipro" won (89-70), and in the second - "Kyiv-Basket" (73-56).

The match can be watched on the XSPORT TV channel, the FBU YouTube channel.



Yesterday, May 2, "Cherkasy Monkeys" won the decisive third match of the series for third place in the Super League Favbet. After defeating "Rivne" with a score of 80:74, Cherkasy won the series with a score of 2-1 and won the bronze medals of the Ukrainian Championship.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk set a personal record for points in the NBA in the game against the league leader Oklahoma City.