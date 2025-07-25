$41.770.01
Basic military training for students: today, the final decision is expected on how this will be integrated from September 1 25 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1626 views

Today, July 25, final decisions are expected regarding the integration of basic general military training for students of higher education institutions from September 1. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets emphasized the importance of cooperation with students to understand the value of this training.

Basic military training for students: today, the final decision is expected on how this will be integrated from September 1

Today, July 25, decisions are expected to be finalized on how basic general military training (BGMT) for students of higher education institutions will be integrated starting September 1. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets during a panel discussion at the annual Congress of the Ukrainian Student League, as reported by UNN.

Kudriavets commented on how the implementation of basic general military training in higher education institutions is planned.

Regarding BGMT, we expect the finalization of decisions today on how this will be integrated from September 1, but in this case, the Ministry of Education has already allocated money to universities.

- said Kudriavets.

He emphasized that this should be a collaboration with students on how to perceive this process, because there must be an understanding of the value of this training and the ultimate goal, that is, preparation for the ability to defend oneself, to protect one's home.

This part should not be perceived as something difficult, or something that poses a threat. I think it is also important to work together on this, jointly.

- Kudriavets believes.

Addition

In 2024, the government approved the procedure for conducting basic general military training for citizens of Ukraine who are pursuing higher education, and for police officers.

On January 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the specifics of registering citizens of Ukraine for military service No. 12076. The document, in particular, provides for the systematic introduction of basic general military training for students - recipients of higher education.

The Ministry of Defense reported that basic general military training (BGMT) for students, which will begin in September 2025, will last 300 academic hours.

The main courses in which students will be trained are:

·       tactical, reconnaissance and psychological training;

·       basics of military discipline;

·       pre-medical care;

·       handling of weapons.

Also, after completing BGMT, students take a military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
