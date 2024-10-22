Banks approved applications for UAH 7.9 billion under energy programs - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian banks have approved applications for UAH 7.9 billion in loans for energy programs, of which more than UAH 2 billion have already been disbursed. The programs are aimed at increasing the energy independence of businesses and households.
Ukrainian banks have actually issued more than UAH 2 billion in loans under energy programs out of UAH 7.9 billion of approved applications. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
Details
Over UAH 204 million in loans were approved for households
Recall
According to the NBU, as of the beginning of August, banks received more than 7.3 thousand applications for lending to energy infrastructure restoration projects. The banks' proposals take into account the needs of different categories of small, medium, and large businesses, as well as households. In particular, entrepreneurs can attract financing for projects to build solar, wind, or biogas plants, as well as for the construction of gas turbine and gas piston power plants, the purchase of industrial batteries, storage devices, etc.
