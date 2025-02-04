Bankers expect restrictions on currency transactions to be lifted: when will it happen

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26208 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102833 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106196 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102403 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130033 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106793 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103354 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93351 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112753 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107204 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26208 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162918 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 557 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107204 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112753 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138666 views
Actual
Bankers expect restrictions on currency transactions to be lifted: when will it happen

Bankers expect restrictions on currency transactions to be lifted: when will it happen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37231 views

Currently, Ukrainians buy more than $1 billion worth of foreign currency every month, which puts pressure on the hryvnia.

Restrictions on foreign exchange operations play a stabilizing role for the market, but they may be gradually lifted in the future if the security and economic situation stabilizes and the inflow of foreign currency from exports and investments increases. This is what the interviewed financiers told the Obozrevatel.

"The existence of restrictions helps to curb speculation, reduce pressure on the foreign exchange market and the volatility of the national currency. The population's excitement is the most unregulated and uncontrollable risk for currency and exchange rate stability," analysts at KIT Group, one of the largest operators of the Ukrainian currency exchange market, explained the stabilizing role of restrictions on the currency market.

Representatives of the banking sector confirmed that there is now an increased demand for foreign currency from households, which puts some pressure on the stability of the national currency.

"Over the last 4 months of last year, net purchases of foreign currency by the population have consistently exceeded $1 billion per month. In general, in 2024, Ukrainians bought $12.2 billion more than they sold," Obozrevatel notes in its review. It also notes that the purpose of restrictions on foreign exchange transactions for individuals and businesses is not to ban them. This is only part of the NBU's toolkit to ensure exchange rate stability and a controlled exchange rate in the interbank and cash markets.

However, even large volumes of foreign currency purchases by households should not be alarming: by building up "private foreign exchange reserves," Ukrainians do not use these funds to buy goods and services, which is an additional factor in curbing inflation. Therefore, while devaluation expectations dominate among Ukrainians, experts advise against waiting for currency liberalization, as it can only harm currency and economic stability.

Instead, the end of the war, controlled inflation, economic growth, and exports could signal currency liberalization.

However, experts warn that instead of restrictions on foreign exchange transactions that may be lifted, Ukrainians should prepare for closer monitoring by banks and the state.

In the long term, despite some steps towards the expected liberalization, we can predict with high probability that transaction monitoring and verification of entities will continue to be required for large or regular FX transactions. This new regulatory reality will be part of Ukraine's implementation of strict global standards and European policies on our country's path to the European Union

- KIT Group analysts predict.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising