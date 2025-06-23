$41.690.00
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
June 22, 04:24 PM
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
June 22, 03:59 PM
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
June 22, 03:12 PM
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
June 22, 07:59 AM
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Ballistic threat to Kyiv 22 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2110 views

On the night of June 23, at 02:28, an alarm was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic weapons from Russia. This happened after an attack by Russian strike drones and active air defense operations in the capital.

Ballistic threat to Kyiv

At 02:28 on the night of June 23, an alarm was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic weapons from Russia. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

Threat of ballistic missile use!

- warned the KCMA.

It should be noted that on the night of June 23, Kyiv was attacked by Russian strike drones; air defense was active. The head of the KCMA and the mayor of Kyiv reported on the active work of air defense in the capital and the region.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in the Ukrainian capital and several regions due to the threat of attack UAVs. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of UAVs moving chaotically.

Russia attacks Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: there are casualties, fires have broken out (updated)23.06.25, 00:36 • 18230 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
