Ballistic threat to Kyiv 22 June 2025

At 02:28 on the night of June 23, an alarm was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic weapons from Russia. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

Threat of ballistic missile use! - warned the KCMA.

It should be noted that on the night of June 23, Kyiv was attacked by Russian strike drones; air defense was active. The head of the KCMA and the mayor of Kyiv reported on the active work of air defense in the capital and the region.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in the Ukrainian capital and several regions due to the threat of attack UAVs. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of UAVs moving chaotically.

Russia attacks Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: there are casualties, fires have broken out (updated)