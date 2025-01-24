Badou Jack prepares for fight with Oleksandr Usyk after mandatory title defense

Badou Jack, a 41-year-old Swedish boxer who has won championship titles in three weight categories, continues to strive for new heights. In a recent interview, it became known that he is seriously considering a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, one of the most famous boxers of our time. Usyk is a former absolute heavyweight champion and current pound-for-pound leader, making this fight extremely attractive to boxing fans. According to Sport Pulse, Jack's team sees huge potential in this fight, writes UNN.

One of the key factors contributing to the organization of this fight is Jack's popularity in Saudi Arabia, where he has become a real star thanks to his cooperation with the Riyadh Season organization. This organization is headed by Turki Al Al-Sheikh, who actively supports sporting events in the region. Moreover, the recent decision of the WBC to return Jack to the status of a full-fledged champion creates even more opportunities for organizing a high-profile event.

Amer Abdallah, Badou Jack's manager, told us about his fighter's plans: “After winning the title in the third weight category in February, we started working on new goals. We were seriously considering a move to the Bridgewater to achieve a fourth title. Although the fight for the belt in this weight class did not take place, we continue to look for promising options. Usyk has always been on our list of desired opponents, especially now that he has announced his intention to return to cruiserweight. This makes a potential fight extremely interesting, as Badou is the most titled fighter in this division.

It's worth noting that Jack and Usyk already met in the ring back in 2006. Back then, the Ukrainian won the European Championship in Plovdiv. Abdullah praised Usyk's skills, calling him one of the most technical boxers of our time. He even suggested that Usyk could win nine out of ten hypothetical fights against Tyson Fury, which once again emphasizes the level of the Ukrainian champion.

Despite the ambitious plans of Jack's team, before he can start organizing a high-profile fight with Usyk, he will have to defend his title against Canadian contender Ryan Rozicki. This fight is of great importance, as the WBC is promoting Rozicki to a title fight in 2021. According to Abdallah, the mandatory title defense is an important step after which Jack's team will be able to return to discussing possible big fights.

Thus, a possible fight between Badu Jack and Oleksandr Usyk is not only a sporting but also a commercial event that could attract the attention of millions of viewers. Given the popularity of the boxers and their outstanding achievements, such a fight could become one of the most exciting events in the boxing world.