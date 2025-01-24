Badou Jack prepares for fight with Oleksandr Usyk after mandatory title defense

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99980 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107919 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110823 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103710 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135186 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55947 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119335 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113984 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33083 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166992 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26079 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140205 views
Actual
Badou Jack prepares for fight with Oleksandr Usyk after mandatory title defense

Badou Jack prepares for fight with Oleksandr Usyk after mandatory title defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28053 views

Badou Jack is preparing for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk after his mandatory title defense.

Badou Jack, a 41-year-old Swedish boxer who has won championship titles in three weight categories, continues to strive for new heights. In a recent interview, it became known that he is seriously considering a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, one of the most famous boxers of our time. Usyk is a former absolute heavyweight champion and current pound-for-pound leader, making this fight extremely attractive to boxing fans. According to Sport Pulse, Jack's team sees huge potential in this fight, writes UNN.  

One of the key factors contributing to the organization of this fight is Jack's popularity in Saudi Arabia, where he has become a real star thanks to his cooperation with the Riyadh Season organization. This organization is headed by Turki Al Al-Sheikh, who actively supports sporting events in the region. Moreover, the recent decision of the WBC to return Jack to the status of a full-fledged champion creates even more opportunities for organizing a high-profile event.

Amer Abdallah, Badou Jack's manager, told us about his fighter's plans: “After winning the title in the third weight category in February, we started working on new goals. We were seriously considering a move to the Bridgewater to achieve a fourth title. Although the fight for the belt in this weight class did not take place, we continue to look for promising options. Usyk has always been on our list of desired opponents, especially now that he has announced his intention to return to cruiserweight. This makes a potential fight extremely interesting, as Badou is the most titled fighter in this division.

It's worth noting that Jack and Usyk already met in the ring back in 2006. Back then, the Ukrainian won the European Championship in Plovdiv. Abdullah praised Usyk's skills, calling him one of the most technical boxers of our time. He even suggested that Usyk could win nine out of ten hypothetical fights against Tyson Fury, which once again emphasizes the level of the Ukrainian champion.

Despite the ambitious plans of Jack's team, before he can start organizing a high-profile fight with Usyk, he will have to defend his title against Canadian contender Ryan Rozicki. This fight is of great importance, as the WBC is promoting Rozicki to a title fight in 2021. According to Abdallah, the mandatory title defense is an important step after which Jack's team will be able to return to discussing possible big fights.

Thus, a possible fight between Badu Jack and Oleksandr Usyk is not only a sporting but also a commercial event that could attract the attention of millions of viewers. Given the popularity of the boxers and their outstanding achievements, such a fight could become one of the most exciting events in the boxing world.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

Contact us about advertising