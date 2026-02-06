Bad weather on the border of Ukraine with Moldova: truck processing suspended at 6 checkpoints

On Friday, February 6, due to deteriorating weather conditions and the formation of black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles was temporarily suspended within Odesa and Vinnytsia regions, on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

This refers to the following checkpoints:

"Palanca - Mayaky - Udobne";

"Tudora" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Starokozache");

"Giurgiulești - Reni";

"Myrne" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Tabaky");

"Vulcănești" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Vynohradivka");

"Otaci" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Mohyliv-Podilskyi").

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the passage of trucks to Moldova was temporarily suspended in two regions.

UNN also reported that against the backdrop of bad weather on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks were extended to checkpoints in three regions - Vinnytsia region was added to Odesa and Chernivtsi regions.