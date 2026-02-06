$43.140.03
Bad weather on the border of Ukraine with Moldova: truck processing suspended at 6 checkpoints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Due to black ice, the processing of freight vehicles at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border has been temporarily suspended. This applies to Odesa and Vinnytsia regions.

Bad weather on the border of Ukraine with Moldova: truck processing suspended at 6 checkpoints

On Friday, February 6, due to deteriorating weather conditions and the formation of black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles was temporarily suspended within Odesa and Vinnytsia regions, on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

This refers to the following checkpoints:

  • "Palanca - Mayaky - Udobne";
    • "Tudora" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Starokozache");
      • "Giurgiulești - Reni";
        • "Myrne" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Tabaky");
          • "Vulcănești" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Vynohradivka");
            • "Otaci" (adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Mohyliv-Podilskyi").

              Recall

              Earlier, UNN reported that due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the passage of trucks to Moldova was temporarily suspended in two regions.

              UNN also reported that against the backdrop of bad weather on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks were extended to checkpoints in three regions - Vinnytsia region was added to Odesa and Chernivtsi regions.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              News of the WorldAuto
              Frosts in Ukraine
              Ukrhydrometcenter
              Rains in Ukraine
              Snow in Ukraine
              State Border of Ukraine
              Chernivtsi Oblast
              Vinnytsia Oblast
              Odesa Oblast
              State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Moldova