Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Bad weather is coming to Ukraine: where it will rain

Bad weather is coming to Ukraine: where it will rain

Kyiv  •  UNN

Heavy rains and wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected in western Ukraine. In the western regions, the first level of danger has been declared due to bad weather. In the Carpathians - the second level of danger. The rest of the country is expected to be mostly without precipitation with temperatures up to 27°.

Tomorrow, September 29, significant rains are expected in the western regions (except Volyn and Khmelnytsky regions), with wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon in the western and Zhytomyr regions. The temperature is also expected to drop to 9° during the day, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy in the western and Zhytomyr regions, with significant (moderate, sometimes significant) rains expected in Volyn, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr regions. The temperature will drop to 9-14° during the day; in the Carpathians, heavy rain, the temperature will be 4-9° Celsius.

North wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s during the day.

The first level of danger has been declared in the western regions due to bad weather. In the Carpathians - the second level of danger.

In the rest of the country, partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions there will be short-term rain in some places during the day; temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 19-24°, in the south up to 27°.

Southeast wind with a shift to north in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the northern and eastern regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places.

In the Kyiv region - partly cloudy, no precipitation at night, in some places short-term rain during the day. Southeast wind with a shift to the north, 7-12 m / s, in the afternoon gusts of 15-20 m / s in some places in the region. The temperature will be 11-16° at night, 19-24° during the day.

In Kyiv, it's 14-16° at night and 21-23° during the day.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivKyiv region
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

