Bad weather is coming to Ukraine: where it will rain

Tomorrow, September 29, significant rains are expected in the western regions (except Volyn and Khmelnytsky regions), with wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon in the western and Zhytomyr regions. The temperature is also expected to drop to 9° during the day, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy in the western and Zhytomyr regions, with significant (moderate, sometimes significant) rains expected in Volyn, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr regions. The temperature will drop to 9-14° during the day; in the Carpathians, heavy rain, the temperature will be 4-9° Celsius.

North wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s during the day.

The first level of danger has been declared in the western regions due to bad weather. In the Carpathians - the second level of danger.

In the rest of the country, partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions there will be short-term rain in some places during the day; temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 19-24°, in the south up to 27°.

Southeast wind with a shift to north in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the northern and eastern regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places.

In the Kyiv region - partly cloudy, no precipitation at night, in some places short-term rain during the day. Southeast wind with a shift to the north, 7-12 m / s, in the afternoon gusts of 15-20 m / s in some places in the region. The temperature will be 11-16° at night, 19-24° during the day.

In Kyiv, it's 14-16° at night and 21-23° during the day.

