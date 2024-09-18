Cyclone that caused abnormal rains in Europe will not reach Ukraine anymore - forecaster

The cyclone that caused abnormal rains in Europe will not reach Ukraine. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reported.

This cyclone will not reach the territory of Ukraine. Its peak activity occurred over the weekend, when heavy precipitation was observed across Central Europe. In some places, the amount of precipitation was very high, even 400 mm fell in Austria, which is generally a record for certain regions, and in the Czech Republic up to 500 mm in a few days, which is a lot for these regions - Ptukha explained.

According to the expert, the cyclone is already moving southward toward Italy. However, she added, the cyclone has already lost its strength, and its most active processes were over the weekend.

Large-scale floods, as in Europe, do not threaten Ukraine, but preparations for them continue - Ministry of Environment