Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Large-scale floods, as in Europe, do not threaten Ukraine, but preparations for them continue - Ministry of Environment

Large-scale floods, as in Europe, do not threaten Ukraine, but preparations for them continue - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11814 views

The Minister of Environmental Protection said that Ukraine is not threatened by floods as severe as in Europe. However, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, they are intensifying preparations for possible natural disasters and taking flood control measures.

Ukraine is not threatened by floods of the magnitude currently observed in European countries. However, Ukraine, especially in the Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia regions, is intensifying preparations for possible natural disasters. This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

So far, we do not expect a situation like in Europe. We have a different climate situation, but in any case, we are implementing a number of flood control measures, especially in the Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia regions

- Hrynchuk says.

According to her, there are also seasonal downpours in Ukraine, but the situation like in Europe is not expected in Ukraine.

We are intensively preparing and monitoring, because the elements can behave differently

- Hrynchuk said. 

Recall 

Bad weather continues to cause difficulties for transportation in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland. Due to widespread flooding and the complicated situation at the borders, some international flights have been canceled and others are temporarily re-routed. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society

