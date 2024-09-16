Large-scale floods, as in Europe, do not threaten Ukraine, but preparations for them continue - Ministry of Environment

Ukraine is not threatened by floods of the magnitude currently observed in European countries. However, Ukraine, especially in the Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia regions, is intensifying preparations for possible natural disasters. This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

So far, we do not expect a situation like in Europe. We have a different climate situation, but in any case, we are implementing a number of flood control measures, especially in the Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia regions - Hrynchuk says.

According to her, there are also seasonal downpours in Ukraine, but the situation like in Europe is not expected in Ukraine.

We are intensively preparing and monitoring, because the elements can behave differently - Hrynchuk said.

Recall

Bad weather continues to cause difficulties for transportation in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland. Due to widespread flooding and the complicated situation at the borders, some international flights have been canceled and others are temporarily re-routed.

