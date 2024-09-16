Landslides and clogged drains: part of occupied Sevastopol is flooded due to heavy rain

A number of streets in annexed Sevastopol were flooded due to heavy rainfall. In some places, there was a landslide on the road, and water flows clogged the storm sewer. This is reported by the publication “Krym.Realii”, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Russian mayor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that in some places the soil had shifted onto the road due to heavy rain, and water flows clogged the storm sewer.

The largest accumulation of water is recorded on Kyivska, Kozhanova, Rudneva, Pozharova, Gogol streets, on the descent from Povstalnykh Square, near the Bus Station.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Crimea issued a storm warning due to heavy rains and gale force winds of up to 25 m/s.

Recall

In Crimea, the Taigan Reservoirhas become critically shallow and its bottom is overgrown with weeds. A local ethnographer warns of problems with water supply in the Southeast region in the summer of 2025 due to a lack of water.