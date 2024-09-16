ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Landslides and clogged drains: part of occupied Sevastopol is flooded due to heavy rain

Landslides and clogged drains: part of occupied Sevastopol is flooded due to heavy rain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23168 views

A number of streets in annexed Sevastopol were flooded due to heavy rain, and a landslide occurred on the road. The Crimean Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a storm warning due to heavy rains and gale force winds of up to 25 m/s.

A number of streets in annexed Sevastopol were flooded due to heavy rainfall. In some places, there was a landslide on the road, and water flows clogged the storm sewer. This is reported by the publication “Krym.Realii”, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Russian mayor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that in some places the soil had shifted onto the road due to heavy rain, and water flows clogged the storm sewer.

The largest accumulation of water is recorded on Kyivska, Kozhanova, Rudneva, Pozharova, Gogol streets, on the descent from Povstalnykh Square, near the Bus Station.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Crimea issued a storm warning due to heavy rains and gale force winds of up to 25 m/s.

Recall

In Crimea, the Taigan Reservoirhas become critically shallow and its bottom is overgrown with weeds. A local ethnographer warns of problems with water supply in the Southeast region in the summer of 2025 due to a lack of water.

