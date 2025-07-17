Bad weather cut off power to homes in three regions, electricity consumption decreased - Ukrenergo

$41.810.01
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18022 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 209990 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 124874 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151060 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134096 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103478 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 263887 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69798 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78709 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90890 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 137284 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 209956 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 263868 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 197908 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 349579 views
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35119 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 171984 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192132 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132263 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 143629 views
Bad weather cut off power to homes in three regions, electricity consumption decreased - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

Due to bad weather, 24 settlements in three regions of Ukraine were left without electricity. Electricity consumption decreased by 5.8% due to the decline in heat.

Bad weather cut off power to homes in three regions, electricity consumption decreased - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 24 settlements in three regions. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, July 17, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 5.8% lower than at the same time the previous day. The reason is the decrease in heat in most regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, July 16, the daily consumption peak was in the afternoon - 2% higher than the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities continues.

"As of July 17, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy also indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong wind) - in the morning, 24 settlements in three regions were completely or partially de-energized," the report says.

Emergency recovery work has already begun, carried out by oblenergo specialists. All subscribers de-energized due to bad weather are expected to be re-energized within the current day, Ukrenergo noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

