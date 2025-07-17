Bad weather cut off power to homes in three regions, electricity consumption decreased - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has decreased. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 24 settlements in three regions. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has decreased. Today, July 17, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 5.8% lower than at the same time the previous day. The reason is the decrease in heat in most regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, July 16, the daily consumption peak was in the afternoon - 2% higher than the previous day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities continues.

"As of July 17, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy also indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorm, strong wind) - in the morning, 24 settlements in three regions were completely or partially de-energized," the report says.

Emergency recovery work has already begun, carried out by oblenergo specialists. All subscribers de-energized due to bad weather are expected to be re-energized within the current day, Ukrenergo noted.