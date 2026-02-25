Bad Bunny performed in Brazil wearing a jacket of the legendary football player Pelé. The outfit immediately became a hit

The jacket worn by legendary footballer Pelé at the 1966 World Cup has become a hit among fans of pop singer Bad Bunny after he borrowed it from a collectible sports store and used it at his recent concerts in São Paulo, his first performances on Brazilian soil, UNN reports with reference to AP.

In memory of the three-time world champion, who died in 2022 at the age of 82, Bad Bunny also changed the lyrics of the song MONACO, in which the Puerto Rican artist sings "scoring a goal after Pelé and Maradona" instead of "Messi and Maradona."

Cássio Brandão, owner of the Alambrado Futebol e Cultura store, searches for historical football relics and jerseys, and he has over 7,000 of them. He owns 115 items that belonged to Pelé, and he participated in the selection of Bad Bunny's jacket.

"He was very careful with this item. It only came back wet with sweat, but in perfect condition. They were very careful. It came back in the same suitcase," Brandão said.

Later, Pelé's official Instagram account thanked the singer for the tribute, adding that when someone like Bad Bunny honors "the King on Brazilian soil, it means that the crown still shines."

"I think today, when I see Bad Bunny doing this, it warms my heart to think that many children across Brazil and around the world go to YouTube to learn more about Pelé, watch his goals, and better understand the greatness and significance of this figure, the greatest footballer in history, and, in my opinion, Brandão.