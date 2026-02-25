Bad Bunny performed in Brazil wearing a jacket of the legendary football player Pelé. The outfit immediately became a hit

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
07:42 PM • 2114 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 6722 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 11041 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 11108 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 12213 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 12918 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23112 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17720 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17182 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31018 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran close to deal on purchasing supersonic anti-ship missiles from China - ReutersFebruary 25, 10:47 AM • 4772 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 20520 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 20860 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies03:51 PM • 4962 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system06:56 PM • 4306 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23109 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31016 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 52669 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 62362 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 80274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Geneva
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 22463 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 26099 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 28917 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 32162 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 40382 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat

Bad Bunny performed in Brazil wearing a jacket of the legendary football player Pelé. The outfit immediately became a hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The jacket worn by Pelé at the 1966 World Cup became popular after Bad Bunny used it at his concerts in São Paulo. The singer also changed the lyrics of a song, mentioning Pelé.

Bad Bunny performed in Brazil wearing a jacket of the legendary football player Pelé. The outfit immediately became a hit

The jacket worn by legendary footballer Pelé at the 1966 World Cup has become a hit among fans of pop singer Bad Bunny after he borrowed it from a collectible sports store and used it at his recent concerts in São Paulo, his first performances on Brazilian soil, UNN reports with reference to AP.

In memory of the three-time world champion, who died in 2022 at the age of 82, Bad Bunny also changed the lyrics of the song MONACO, in which the Puerto Rican artist sings "scoring a goal after Pelé and Maradona" instead of "Messi and Maradona."

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media11.02.26, 10:43 • 38028 views

Cássio Brandão, owner of the Alambrado Futebol e Cultura store, searches for historical football relics and jerseys, and he has over 7,000 of them. He owns 115 items that belonged to Pelé, and he participated in the selection of Bad Bunny's jacket.

"He was very careful with this item. It only came back wet with sweat, but in perfect condition. They were very careful. It came back in the same suitcase," Brandão said.

Later, Pelé's official Instagram account thanked the singer for the tribute, adding that when someone like Bad Bunny honors "the King on Brazilian soil, it means that the crown still shines."

"I think today, when I see Bad Bunny doing this, it warms my heart to think that many children across Brazil and around the world go to YouTube to learn more about Pelé, watch his goals, and better understand the greatness and significance of this figure, the greatest footballer in history, and, in my opinion, Brandão.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsCultureNews of the World
Musician
Trend
Social network
Puerto Rico
Brazil
Lionel Messi
Instagram