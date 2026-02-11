Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny became the first performer in Super Bowl history to perform at the halftime show entirely in Spanish. The show garnered an average of 128.2 million viewers, UNN reports with reference to variety.com.

Details

According to Nielsen, this is more than the 124.9 million average viewers achieved by this year's Super Bowl overall, but less than the 133.5 million viewers achieved by American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who set the record last year. Before Lamar, the record belonged to artist Usher for his 2024 performance.

According to Ripple Analytics, the total number of views for the halftime show — including fans, owned platforms, broadcast partners, and influencers — reached four billion views in 24 hours (up 137% from last year).

According to Apple Music, after the halftime show, Bad Bunny's music streams increased sevenfold, led by "DtMF," "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," and "Tití Me Preguntó."

According to the NFL, more than half of social media views come from international audiences. Meanwhile, full viewership data for the "Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show" worldwide will be available early next week, and the US viewership of 124.9 million could sharply increase once global data is released.

Recall

In November 2025, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won the award for "Album of the Year" at the Latin Grammy Awards 2025 for his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."