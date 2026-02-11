Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media

$43.030.02
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 25493 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 27826 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 26363 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 28524 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 23466 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19120 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22067 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27666 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 17442 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
European Parliament unblocks tariff agreement with US after Greenland dispute resolutionFebruary 10, 10:50 PM • 8590 views
Greek Air Force Colonel arrested for spying for ChinaFebruary 10, 11:58 PM • 9094 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 12850 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 10927 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 4982 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 29069 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 35808 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 32105 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 47349 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 54906 views
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 122 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 24910 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 26693 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 26064 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 51586 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show entirely in Spanish, attracting 128.2 million viewers. His music saw a sevenfold increase in streams after the show.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny became the first performer in Super Bowl history to perform at the halftime show entirely in Spanish. The show garnered an average of 128.2 million viewers, UNN reports with reference to variety.com.

Details

According to Nielsen, this is more than the 124.9 million average viewers achieved by this year's Super Bowl overall, but less than the 133.5 million viewers achieved by American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who set the record last year. Before Lamar, the record belonged to artist Usher for his 2024 performance.

According to Ripple Analytics, the total number of views for the halftime show — including fans, owned platforms, broadcast partners, and influencers — reached four billion views in 24 hours (up 137% from last year).

According to Apple Music, after the halftime show, Bad Bunny's music streams increased sevenfold, led by "DtMF," "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," and "Tití Me Preguntó."

According to the NFL, more than half of social media views come from international audiences. Meanwhile, full viewership data for the "Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show" worldwide will be available early next week, and the US viewership of 124.9 million could sharply increase once global data is released.

Recall

In November 2025, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won the award for "Album of the Year" at the Latin Grammy Awards 2025 for his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."

Yevhen Ustimenko

