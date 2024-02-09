ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Azerbaijan finally announces Ilham Aliyev's victory in early presidential elections

Azerbaijan finally announces Ilham Aliyev's victory in early presidential elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22308 views

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has officially announced the victory of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the early presidential election with 92.12% of the vote after all ballots have been processed.

Incumbent Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev won the presidential election with 92.12% of the vote after processing 100% of the protocols.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Central Election Commission.

Details

Ilham Aliyev has won the early presidential election in Azerbaijan. The victory of the permanent head of state was officially announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the republic.

After processing 100 percent of the ballots, Aliyev won 92.12 percent of the vote, with 4,577,693 voters.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election.

I congratulate Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan for a new term. I wish you further successful and efficient work for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people

- Zelensky wrote on the social network X (Twitter).

Zelenskyy also expressed his belief that relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will be strengthened.

Recall

UNN reported that incumbent Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wins the re-election in Azerbaijanwith 92.1% of the vote, according to preliminary results of the country's CEC.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a non-aggression pact with neighboring Azerbaijanwhile the countries wait to sign a full peace agreement. This follows recent territorial conflicts between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
nikol-pashinyanNikol Pashinyan
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

