Azerbaijan allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating one million dollars to support Ukraine. These funds will be used to purchase and ship electrical equipment manufactured in Azerbaijan. This was reported by the Azerbaijani State News Agency "AZERTADZH", UNN reported.

Details

On Wednesday, February 05, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On the provision of funds to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine".

The document provides for the allocation of one million dollars from the state budget to finance operations with electrical equipment.

For the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, to allocate to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan funds in the amount of 1.0 (one) million US dollars in manat equivalent - the order says.

It is noted that this assistance is provided in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

Recall

Azerbaijan will continue to support Kyiv region in humanitarian reconstruction projects.

Zelenskyy and Aliyev discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields during meeting in Munich