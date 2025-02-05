Azerbaijan allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49383 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97787 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119091 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100974 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126518 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102960 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113245 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116866 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160112 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104256 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100272 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 73225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108128 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160112 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150379 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108128 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137278 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139066 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166958 views
Azerbaijan allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26679 views

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating $1 million for the purchase of electrical equipment for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase and deliver Azerbaijani-made equipment.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating one million dollars to support Ukraine. These funds will be used to purchase and ship electrical equipment manufactured in Azerbaijan. This was reported by the Azerbaijani State News Agency "AZERTADZH", UNN reported.

Details

On Wednesday, February 05, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On the provision of funds to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine".

The document provides for the allocation of one million dollars from the state budget to finance operations with electrical equipment.

For the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, to allocate to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan funds in the amount of 1.0 (one) million US dollars in manat equivalent

- the order says.

It is noted that this assistance is provided in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

Recall

Azerbaijan will continue to support Kyiv region in humanitarian reconstruction projects. 

Zelenskyy and Aliyev discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields during meeting in Munich17.02.24, 23:54 • 46358 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
munichMunich
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

