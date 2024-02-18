Zelenskyy and Aliyev discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields during meeting in Munich

During the meeting at the Munich Security Conference, the leaders of Ukraine and Azerbaijan discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and other spheres. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

First of all, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his active participation in the reconstruction projects in Irpin and expressed hope for further cooperation in Ukraine's economic recovery.

I thank Ilham Aliyev for implementing projects to restore the city of Irpin. I am confident that Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations will only get stronger. We invariably support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states ," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The leaders also discussed possible joint economic initiatives, particularly in the energy sector, including the possible use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

The meeting ended with the coordination of future steps to implement joint initiatives, as well as a discussion of preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

