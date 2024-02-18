Zelenskyy and Aliyev discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields during meeting in Munich

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105104 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257490 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166395 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148468 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48101 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54638 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 52814 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 29626 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 42129 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227841 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105104 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78435 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84200 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115271 views
Zelenskyy and Aliyev discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields during meeting in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46361 views

During the meeting at the Munich Security Conference, the leaders of Ukraine and Azerbaijan discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, energy, humanitarian aid and other areas, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ilham Aliyev for the projects to reconstruct Irpin and expressed hope for further cooperation in restoring Ukraine's economy.

During the meeting at the Munich Security Conference, the leaders of Ukraine and Azerbaijan discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and other spheres. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

First of all, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his active participation in the reconstruction projects in Irpin and expressed hope for further cooperation in Ukraine's economic recovery.

I thank Ilham Aliyev for implementing projects to restore the city of Irpin. I am confident that Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations will only get stronger. We invariably support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states 

 ," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The leaders also discussed possible joint economic initiatives, particularly in the energy sector, including the possible use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

The meeting ended with the coordination of future steps to implement joint initiatives, as well as a discussion of preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy expresses hope for further US support for Ukraine at meeting with Congressional delegation in Munich17.02.24, 23:12 • 31384 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

