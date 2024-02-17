Zelenskyy expresses hope for further US support for Ukraine at meeting with Congressional delegation in Munich

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105236 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114123 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257628 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175484 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166410 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148469 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskyy expresses hope for further US support for Ukraine at meeting with Congressional delegation in Munich

Zelenskyy expresses hope for further US support for Ukraine at meeting with Congressional delegation in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31385 views

At a meeting with U.S. lawmakers in Munich, Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine and expressed hope for further assistance.

In the framework of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of members of the US House of Representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

At the meeting, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the American people, U.S. President Joseph Biden and both parties of the Congress for supporting Ukraine in the context of geopolitical challenges.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his hope that decisions will be made that will provide further necessary support to Ukraine in its confrontation with the full-scale aggression of russia.

We are counting on you, and I hope that we will have positive results. Because we have to win this war. And we must do it in unity, protecting our common values

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

They also discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine. The President drew attention to the development of defense industries, particularly in the production of drones. Zelenskyy expressed hope that American businesses would participate in localizing the production of UAVs, air defense systems, artillery systems, and shells in Ukraine.

Image

Add

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared information on the economic situation in Ukraine, noting that GDP grew by 5%. According to him, the US support for air defense contributes to economic growth and provides greater protection for cities, which encourages Ukrainians to return home.

The Head of State spoke about the provision of a "grain corridor" in the Black Sea for the export of agricultural products, which contributes to the development of export opportunities in the world.

Zelenskyy informs on Ukraine's priority defense needs: Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Munich17.02.24, 18:53 • 33987 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising