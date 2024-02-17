Zelenskyy expresses hope for further US support for Ukraine at meeting with Congressional delegation in Munich

In the framework of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of members of the US House of Representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

At the meeting, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the American people, U.S. President Joseph Biden and both parties of the Congress for supporting Ukraine in the context of geopolitical challenges.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his hope that decisions will be made that will provide further necessary support to Ukraine in its confrontation with the full-scale aggression of russia.

We are counting on you, and I hope that we will have positive results. Because we have to win this war. And we must do it in unity, protecting our common values - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

They also discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine. The President drew attention to the development of defense industries, particularly in the production of drones. Zelenskyy expressed hope that American businesses would participate in localizing the production of UAVs, air defense systems, artillery systems, and shells in Ukraine.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared information on the economic situation in Ukraine, noting that GDP grew by 5%. According to him, the US support for air defense contributes to economic growth and provides greater protection for cities, which encourages Ukrainians to return home.

The Head of State spoke about the provision of a "grain corridor" in the Black Sea for the export of agricultural products, which contributes to the development of export opportunities in the world.

