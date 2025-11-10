ukenru
08:17 AM • 608 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
04:17 AM • 9456 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 13841 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 43123 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 77807 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 74900 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 103075 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 72807 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57850 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52233 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Electricity outage schedules
Average salary in the trade sector increased by a third: in which regions do Ukrainians receive over UAH 80,000 per month?

Kyiv • UNN

 748 views

The average salary in the trade sector in Ukraine in 2024 reached UAH 11,379, which is a third more than last year. The leader in remuneration is — GoodWine with over UAH 82,000, while some companies, such as Express-Apteka, increased salaries sixfold.

Average salary in the trade sector increased by a third: in which regions do Ukrainians receive over UAH 80,000 per month?

In 2024, retail workers in Ukraine earned an average of UAH 11,379 per month before taxes. This is one-third more than a year earlier (UAH 8,685) and almost one and a half times more than before the start of the full-scale war (UAH 7,660). This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

The level of salaries in retail varies significantly depending on the company. The highest incomes were recorded in the GoodWine (Bureau of Wines) chain - over UAH 82,000 per month, with a staff of about 710 employees. Among the leaders is also ATB-Market, where more than 42,000 employees receive an average of over UAH 52,000 per month. The company notes that it adheres to the principle of officiality and compliance with market standards.

The Roshen chain of stores (Iziuminka enterprise) employs about 1,200 people, and their average monthly salary is slightly over UAH 41,000.

Despite the challenges of wartime, a number of companies demonstrated record growth in wages. For example, "Express-Apteka" (a partner of the "Low-Price Pharmacies" chain - brands "Shar@", "ANC", "Kopiika", "Ne Khvoriy") increased the average salary by more than six times in a year. "DC Ukraine" (Watsons chain) - by three times, and "Persha Farmatsiia Kharkova", "Alfa-Produkt" and the EVA chain of stores - by more than two times.

A third of elderly people in Ukraine will receive slightly more than UAH 3,000 in pensions - registry data22.10.25, 09:27 • 2827 views

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Brand
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pharmacy
Ukraine