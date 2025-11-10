Average salary in the trade sector increased by a third: in which regions do Ukrainians receive over UAH 80,000 per month?

In 2024, retail workers in Ukraine earned an average of UAH 11,379 per month before taxes. This is one-third more than a year earlier (UAH 8,685) and almost one and a half times more than before the start of the full-scale war (UAH 7,660). This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

The level of salaries in retail varies significantly depending on the company. The highest incomes were recorded in the GoodWine (Bureau of Wines) chain - over UAH 82,000 per month, with a staff of about 710 employees. Among the leaders is also ATB-Market, where more than 42,000 employees receive an average of over UAH 52,000 per month. The company notes that it adheres to the principle of officiality and compliance with market standards.

The Roshen chain of stores (Iziuminka enterprise) employs about 1,200 people, and their average monthly salary is slightly over UAH 41,000.

Despite the challenges of wartime, a number of companies demonstrated record growth in wages. For example, "Express-Apteka" (a partner of the "Low-Price Pharmacies" chain - brands "Shar@", "ANC", "Kopiika", "Ne Khvoriy") increased the average salary by more than six times in a year. "DC Ukraine" (Watsons chain) - by three times, and "Persha Farmatsiia Kharkova", "Alfa-Produkt" and the EVA chain of stores - by more than two times.

