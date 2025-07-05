Austrian Foreign Minister on night attack on Ukraine: Pressure on Russia must be increased

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger condemned Russia's shelling of Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, on the night of Friday, July 4, 2025. She called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve "true peace." This was reported by UNN with reference to the official's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Since Ukraine declared its readiness for genuine peace talks and a ceasefire, Russia has been shelling Ukraine every night with increasingly brutal attacks. Over the past few weeks, the number of civilian casualties has steadily increased. Last night, the Polish consulate in Kyiv was severely damaged. Pressure on Russia to achieve true peace and stop the killings must be increased. - Meinl-Reisinger's publication states.

It should be recalled that on the night of July 4, Kyiv suffered one of the largest combined attacks, with over 20 damages recorded in 6 districts, the Solomianskyi district being the most affected. Over 20 people were injured, 14 were hospitalized, including a 10-year-old girl.

During the elimination of the consequences of the attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers found a deceased person. This happened after another shelling by Russian troops.

