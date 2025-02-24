Australia imposes the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022

The Australian government has imposed the largest package of sanctions against Russia since February 2022. This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 70 individuals and 79 legal entities were subject to restrictions. At the same time, the restrictions affected Russian civil servants, organizations of the defense, transport and financial sectors of the Russian Federation, as well as those who "spread disinformation that undermines the reputation of Ukraine.

In addition, additional restrictions have been imposed on individuals who, in the opinion of the Australian government, are involved in deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Australia has also banned the supply of drones and their components to Russia, as well as the provision of any services to Russian individuals by Australian companies related to UAV technologies.

Recall

The New Zealand authorities announced a package of additional sanctions against Russian citizens and businesses in support of Ukraine. The list includes 27 individuals and 25 legal entities. These sanctions will affect those involved in Russia's military-industrial complex and energy sector.

Britain is preparing the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the war