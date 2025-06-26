Australia imposes new sanctions against Russia: details

Australia has imposed sanctions against another 37 Russians and seven groups in response to the war in Ukraine, UNN writes, citing a statement on the country's government website.

Details

"As part of the Albanese government's ongoing work to hold Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, Australia... has introduced another wave of sanctions aimed at further weakening Russia's war economy. This includes new targeted financial sanctions and travel bans for 37 individuals, as well as targeted financial sanctions against seven organizations," the statement said.

As noted, these sanctions are aimed at "the defense, energy, transport, insurance, electronics and financial sectors of Russia, as well as those who spread Russian disinformation and propaganda."

