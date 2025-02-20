Attempt to blow up veteran law enforcement officer: SBU prevents terrorist attack in Dnipro

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27312 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111929 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99405 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112302 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149901 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53156 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106618 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64512 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26109 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51093 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140760 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173232 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51093 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133047 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163357 views
Actual
Attempt to blow up veteran law enforcement officer: SBU prevents terrorist attack in Dnipro

Attempt to blow up veteran law enforcement officer: SBU prevents terrorist attack in Dnipro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33018 views

In Dnipro, the SBU detained three agents of enemy special services who tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer. The attackers planted an improvised explosive device near the victim's garage but were detained red-handed.

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an agent group of enemy special services that tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer in Dnipro on the orders of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

They said that the Russians engaged three agents to commit the crime: A 52-year-old nurse from Vinnytsia region, a 26-year-old unemployed Kharkiv resident, and his 20-year-old girlfriend. According to the investigation, they were recruited through a Telegram channel looking for “quick money.

The Ukrainian veteran was going to be eliminated with the help of an improvised explosive device (IED), which the resident of Vinnytsia region was to activate when the man approached his garage. The SBU CI detained the suspect red-handed when she was preparing to activate the explosive with the help of a remote control,

- the statement said.

It is noted that a pair of Russian agents from Kharkiv were detained immediately afterward. On the instructions of the enemy, they arrived in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, where they took the IEDs from a previously prepared cache.

Then they arrived in Dnipro and left the explosives in a rented apartment. After that, the two agents returned to Kharkiv to “lay low” and wait for further instructions from their Russian handler,

- the SBU said.

They clarified that before leaving, the couple hid the keys to the apartment in a flower bed near the house for an agent from Vinnytsia region. At this location, the woman picked up the IED and installed it near the garage in the yard where the veteran law enforcement officer lives.

The SBU investigators served all 3 detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act). The criminals are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property,

- the special service added.

Recall

The day before, the Central District Court of Mykolaiv arrested four juvenile suspects in preparation for the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. The explosion killed 4 soldiers and wounded 7.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising