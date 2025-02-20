Attempt to blow up veteran law enforcement officer: SBU prevents terrorist attack in Dnipro

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an agent group of enemy special services that tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer in Dnipro on the orders of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

They said that the Russians engaged three agents to commit the crime: A 52-year-old nurse from Vinnytsia region, a 26-year-old unemployed Kharkiv resident, and his 20-year-old girlfriend. According to the investigation, they were recruited through a Telegram channel looking for “quick money.

The Ukrainian veteran was going to be eliminated with the help of an improvised explosive device (IED), which the resident of Vinnytsia region was to activate when the man approached his garage. The SBU CI detained the suspect red-handed when she was preparing to activate the explosive with the help of a remote control, - the statement said.

It is noted that a pair of Russian agents from Kharkiv were detained immediately afterward. On the instructions of the enemy, they arrived in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, where they took the IEDs from a previously prepared cache.

Then they arrived in Dnipro and left the explosives in a rented apartment. After that, the two agents returned to Kharkiv to “lay low” and wait for further instructions from their Russian handler, - the SBU said.

They clarified that before leaving, the couple hid the keys to the apartment in a flower bed near the house for an agent from Vinnytsia region. At this location, the woman picked up the IED and installed it near the garage in the yard where the veteran law enforcement officer lives.

The SBU investigators served all 3 detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act). The criminals are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property, - the special service added.

Recall

The day before, the Central District Court of Mykolaiv arrested four juvenile suspects in preparation for the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. The explosion killed 4 soldiers and wounded 7.