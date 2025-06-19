$41.630.10
Exclusives
Attempt No. 2: ARMA told about the results of the competition for the selection of a manager for the shopping and entertainment center "Gulliver"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The second competition for the selection of a manager for the shopping and entertainment center "Gulliver" has ended. The most advantageous offer was made by LLC "BK MILLENNIUM", which had previously participated. ARMA will check all participants for ties with the russian federation and corrupt schemes.

Attempt No. 2: ARMA told about the results of the competition for the selection of a manager for the shopping and entertainment center "Gulliver"

The second tender for selecting a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping and entertainment center in the center of Kyiv has concluded, with three participants taking part. This was reported by the press service of the Asset Tracking and Management Agency, according to UNN.

According to the Prozorro system, the most advantageous economic offer came from LLC "BK MILLENNIUM". This participant had previously participated in the last tender, but their candidacy was rejected due to violations of anti-corruption legislation.

- the agency reported.

The second participant was PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV", and the third was LLC "Alakor City".

The latter participant also took part in the previous tender, but their candidacy was rejected at that time because the beneficial owner of the company was a resident of the Russian Federation.

ARMA will not allow companies involved in corruption schemes, owners of seized assets, or those associated with the Russian Federation to manage the facility. A detailed verification of the tender documentation and all participants for their involvement with the owner and the Russian Federation is currently underway.

- the agency emphasized.

We remind you

On October 30, ARMA announced the first tender for the selection of a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping and entertainment center. Three companies participated in it, including LLC "Alakor City". A number of media outlets reported on this company's connections with Russians and the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko.

UNN journalists conducted their own investigation, which confirmed these assumptions. The owner of "Alakor City" is businessman Dmytro Adamovskiy – the son of scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovskiy. Although Adamovskiy Jr. now positions himself as an honest citizen of Canada, according to our information, he still holds Russian citizenship. He likely obtained the aggressor country's passport back in 2005.

Furthermore, as it turned out, LLC "Alakor City" has significant financial problems. According to data from the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the State Tax Service of Ukraine is demanding that the company pay over 66 million hryvnias to the budget. Ultimately, ARMA rejected all candidates who applied to manage the said asset and announced a new tender in April.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

