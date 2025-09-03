Attack on traction substation in Rostov region of Russia: 26 trains delayed

On the night of September 2-3, a traction substation at the Kuteinikovo station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked. As a result, the electrified section of the railway connection was de-energized, UNN reports, citing the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

This happened between 00:00 and 01:40: as a result, 26 trains were delayed and are running at least 4 hours late.

Andryushchenko noted: this is already the 24th strike on enemy railway facilities since the end of July.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of September 2, the Russians lost 780 people and 41 artillery systems. The total losses of the occupiers since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,084,570 people.