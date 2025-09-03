$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 57138 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 92055 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 127294 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 141359 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 76532 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 139097 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 51114 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 89081 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 54012 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108910 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Attack on traction substation in Rostov region of Russia: 26 trains delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On the night of September 2-3, a traction substation at Kuteinikovo station in the Rostov region of Russia was attacked. As a result, 26 trains were delayed for at least 4 hours.

Attack on traction substation in Rostov region of Russia: 26 trains delayed

On the night of September 2-3, a traction substation at the Kuteinikovo station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked. As a result, the electrified section of the railway connection was de-energized, UNN reports, citing the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

This happened between 00:00 and 01:40: as a result, 26 trains were delayed and are running at least 4 hours late.

Andryushchenko noted: this is already the 24th strike on enemy railway facilities since the end of July.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of September 2, the Russians lost 780 people and 41 artillery systems. The total losses of the occupiers since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,084,570 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldEvents
Electricity
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine