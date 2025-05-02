Attack on Sternenko: 45-year-old woman declared suspect in treason and attempted murder

A 45-year-old woman was notified of suspicion of attempted murder of activist Serhiy Sternenko on May 1, reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, informing how the enemy was preparing an attack on Sternenko, reports UNN.

Details

"Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have notified a suspect to the attacker who attempted to murder volunteer Serhiy Sternenko on May 1," the statement said.

According to the SBU, the woman is accused of committing a crime under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempted murder for mercenary motives, committed on order, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

"The detainee is a 45-year-old native of Odesa region who lived in the capital. At the end of last year, she was remotely recruited by Russian special services when she was looking for "quick money" on the Internet. According to the case files, she initially monitored certain cars on the orders of her supervisors, photographed them, and transmitted information to her "contact"," the SBU said.

Later, the agent, as noted, began to receive new tasks. "In particular, according to the instructions of her supervisor, she had to make an improvised explosive device, and also changed her place of residence - moved to an apartment in the central part of Kyiv," the special service said.

"Since mid-April, the defendant began to follow public activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, settling in the same residential complex as him," the SBU said.

"Later, she received the coordinates of a "cache" in which a firearm was hidden - a PM model pistol and ammunition for it. And on the morning of May 1, 2025, the supervisor instructed her to kill the activist near his home. Thanks to previous observations, the attacker already knew the make of the car and the approximate time when the volunteer leaves his home. At the moment Serhiy Sternenko left the building, the Russian agent fired several shots: one of the bullets hit him in the leg. The attacker was immediately detained on the spot by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine," the SBU said.

As a result of the searches, as noted, she was found to have a phone with evidence of working for the Russian Federation, as well as components for an improvised explosive device, which she kept in another apartment. The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

An attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko on May 1. The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine on the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on activist Serhiy Sternenko, all facts will be presented to the public.