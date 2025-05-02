Attack on Sternenko: 45-year-old woman declared suspect in treason and attempted murder

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 1596 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 6856 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

08:28 AM • 10868 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 24287 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 65288 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 136531 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 120557 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128062 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127719 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317462 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
23%
755 mm
Popular news

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 20887 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 38110 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 26322 views

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 5724 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 20031 views
Publications

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 6856 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 20306 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 118782 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 216446 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317462 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 24929 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 28719 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 28417 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 33105 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 36029 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Attack on Sternenko: 45-year-old woman declared suspect in treason and attempted murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

SBU reported suspicion to a woman who tried to kill Serhiy Sternenko on May 1. She is charged with treason and attempted murder, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Attack on Sternenko: 45-year-old woman declared suspect in treason and attempted murder

A 45-year-old woman was notified of suspicion of attempted murder of activist Serhiy Sternenko on May 1, reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, informing how the enemy was preparing an attack on Sternenko, reports UNN.

Details

"Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have notified a suspect to the attacker who attempted to murder volunteer Serhiy Sternenko on May 1," the statement said.

According to the SBU, the woman is accused of committing a crime under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempted murder for mercenary motives, committed on order, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

"The detainee is a 45-year-old native of Odesa region who lived in the capital. At the end of last year, she was remotely recruited by Russian special services when she was looking for "quick money" on the Internet. According to the case files, she initially monitored certain cars on the orders of her supervisors, photographed them, and transmitted information to her "contact"," the SBU said.

Later, the agent, as noted, began to receive new tasks. "In particular, according to the instructions of her supervisor, she had to make an improvised explosive device, and also changed her place of residence - moved to an apartment in the central part of Kyiv," the special service said.

"Since mid-April, the defendant began to follow public activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, settling in the same residential complex as him," the SBU said.

"Later, she received the coordinates of a "cache" in which a firearm was hidden - a PM model pistol and ammunition for it. And on the morning of May 1, 2025, the supervisor instructed her to kill the activist near his home. Thanks to previous observations, the attacker already knew the make of the car and the approximate time when the volunteer leaves his home. At the moment Serhiy Sternenko left the building, the Russian agent fired several shots: one of the bullets hit him in the leg. The attacker was immediately detained on the spot by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine," the SBU said.

As a result of the searches, as noted, she was found to have a phone with evidence of working for the Russian Federation, as well as components for an improvised explosive device, which she kept in another apartment. The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

An attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko on May 1. The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine on the investigation of the circumstances of the attack on activist Serhiy Sternenko, all facts will be presented to the public.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
Brent
$61.85
Bitcoin
$96,891.70
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$33.03
Золото
$3,267.61
Ethereum
$1,829.45