January 26, 05:23 PM • 10997 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 25526 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 21052 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 27321 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 25291 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 40427 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25787 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51170 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22883 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42243 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on January 27, three people were injured, including a child. Part of a residential building in the Khadzhibey district was destroyed, and there is serious damage to civilian infrastructure.

Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyed

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of January 27, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, State Emergency Service employees rescued people from blocked premises, including a child, and many residents were evacuated.

The most difficult situation is at one of the locations in the Khadzhibey district - part of a residential building has been destroyed there. Previously, people may be under the rubble. Search and rescue operations do not stop for a minute

- Lysak said.

He clarified that, "unfortunately, we have serious destruction of civilian infrastructure": in particular, several apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

As a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out. The church building in the city center was damaged. And also - a kindergarten. All emergency services and operational headquarters are working on the ground

- added the head of the Odesa OVA.

Recall

The enemy attacked Odesa on the night of January 27. As a result of the attack, a woman was injured. An infrastructure facility, residential buildings and a construction site were damaged.

