Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyed

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of January 27, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to him, State Emergency Service employees rescued people from blocked premises, including a child, and many residents were evacuated.

The most difficult situation is at one of the locations in the Khadzhibey district - part of a residential building has been destroyed there. Previously, people may be under the rubble. Search and rescue operations do not stop for a minute - Lysak said.

He clarified that, "unfortunately, we have serious destruction of civilian infrastructure": in particular, several apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

As a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out. The church building in the city center was damaged. And also - a kindergarten. All emergency services and operational headquarters are working on the ground - added the head of the Odesa OVA.

The enemy attacked Odesa on the night of January 27. As a result of the attack, a woman was injured. An infrastructure facility, residential buildings and a construction site were damaged.

