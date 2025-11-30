Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured, man in serious condition

$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 12482 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 23086 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 19541 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 19710 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 19416 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15600 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15412 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14226 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14813 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15220 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damagedPhotoNovember 29, 08:20 PM • 7020 views
Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 29, 08:38 PM • 6618 views
Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - ReutersNovember 29, 08:58 PM • 3466 views
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of UkrainePhotoNovember 29, 09:36 PM • 6536 views
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armorNovember 29, 09:59 PM • 5300 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 17754 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 67655 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 53140 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 60819 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 59334 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 17754 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 36627 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 54221 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73774 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 105450 views
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured, man in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were injured as a result of enemy attacks: a 68-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, who was hospitalized in serious condition. A private house and cars were destroyed, infrastructure and an apartment building were damaged.

Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured, man in serious condition

Two people were injured in enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the OMA Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the aggressor directed a UAV at the Samarivskyi district.

In the Pishchanska community, a 68-year-old woman was injured. She received all the necessary medical care. A private house and two cars caught fire. They were destroyed. Another car and two trailers were damaged.

- stated Haivanenko.

He also said that in Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with a drone at night, as a result of which a two-story apartment building was damaged.

According to updated information, yesterday evening Russian troops hit the Malomykhailivska community of the district with a drone. A 57-year-old man was wounded. He was hospitalized in serious condition. A car was smashed.

- noted the head of the OMA.

In addition, he informed that Nikopol region suffered from FPV drones and shelling from the "Grad" MLRS: the district center and the Myrivska community were under attack.

A gas pipeline and a power line were affected. Infrastructure was damaged in Pavlohrad district. Air defenders shot down 19 UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

- summarized Haivanenko.

Recall

On November 28, in the Pokrovska community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Russian drone attack on Dnipro: woman and child injured, building and power grids damaged25.11.25, 15:17 • 2841 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast