Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured, man in serious condition

Two people were injured in enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the OMA Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the aggressor directed a UAV at the Samarivskyi district.

In the Pishchanska community, a 68-year-old woman was injured. She received all the necessary medical care. A private house and two cars caught fire. They were destroyed. Another car and two trailers were damaged. - stated Haivanenko.

He also said that in Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with a drone at night, as a result of which a two-story apartment building was damaged.

According to updated information, yesterday evening Russian troops hit the Malomykhailivska community of the district with a drone. A 57-year-old man was wounded. He was hospitalized in serious condition. A car was smashed. - noted the head of the OMA.

In addition, he informed that Nikopol region suffered from FPV drones and shelling from the "Grad" MLRS: the district center and the Myrivska community were under attack.

A gas pipeline and a power line were affected. Infrastructure was damaged in Pavlohrad district. Air defenders shot down 19 UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region. - summarized Haivanenko.

Recall

On November 28, in the Pokrovska community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Russian drone attack on Dnipro: woman and child injured, building and power grids damaged