Attack on a serviceman in the capital's Hydropark: police arrested 4 young men, preparing charges

In Kyiv, four young men, aged 15-17, were detained for beating a serviceman in Hydropark; they are being prepared a notice of suspicion, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, April 19, a group of boys provoked a conflict with a serviceman, after which, knocking him to the ground, beat him with their hands and feet, the police stated.

Yesterday, police officers immediately detained two offenders at the scene in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They turned out to be 17-year-old local residents, the police indicated.

Today, as a result of conducted operational measures, police officers detained two more attackers – these are Kyiv residents, aged 15 and 17, law enforcement officers noted.

Based on the mentioned fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the sanction of the article for committing the specified offense, responsibility is provided in the form of imprisonment for up to four years.

