Attack on a serviceman in the capital's Hydropark: police arrested 4 young men, preparing charges

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
11:37 AM • 3840 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 61316 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 81663 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 82077 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 87118 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119244 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95890 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 165444 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54433 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142706 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

April 19, 03:41 AM • 10938 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

April 19, 04:13 AM • 13545 views

Russia's losses at the front in Ukraine reached 940 thousand troops

April 19, 05:18 AM • 4888 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 16634 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 11858 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 11882 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 16662 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 61316 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 99022 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 153802 views
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 22374 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 24837 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 26392 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 60267 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 72636 views
Attack on a serviceman in the capital's Hydropark: police arrested 4 young men, preparing charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

In Hydropark, a group of young men beat a serviceman. Kyiv police detained four attackers, aged 15-17, and a notice of suspicion for hooliganism is being prepared for them.

Attack on a serviceman in the capital's Hydropark: police arrested 4 young men, preparing charges

In Kyiv, four young men, aged 15-17, were detained for beating a serviceman in Hydropark; they are being prepared a notice of suspicion, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, April 19, a group of boys provoked a conflict with a serviceman, after which, knocking him to the ground, beat him with their hands and feet, the police stated.

A serviceman was beaten in the capital's Hydropark: police detained two teenagers, the issue of initiating proceedings is being resolved18.04.25, 22:14 • 6838 views

Yesterday, police officers immediately detained two offenders at the scene in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They turned out to be 17-year-old local residents, the police indicated.

Today, as a result of conducted operational measures, police officers detained two more attackers – these are Kyiv residents, aged 15 and 17, law enforcement officers noted.

Based on the mentioned fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the sanction of the article for committing the specified offense, responsibility is provided in the form of imprisonment for up to four years.

A man was detained in Lviv for beating a police officer to death31.03.25, 17:06 • 23651 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
