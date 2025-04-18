A serviceman was beaten in the capital's Hydropark: police detained two teenagers, the issue of initiating proceedings is being resolved

The capital's law enforcement officers detained two teenagers who beat up a soldier in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the remaining attackers, and the issue of initiating criminal proceedings under the article "Hooliganism" is being decided. UNN writes about this with reference to the National Police Department in Kyiv.

Police officers detained two teenagers who beat up a soldier in Hydropark. According to preliminary information, a group of boys approached a man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. Subsequently, the young men knocked the victim to the ground and began to kick and punch him. The police detained two attackers. These are 17-year-old local residents, law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the remaining attackers " the message states.

Currently, doctors are providing the victim with the necessary medical care. An investigative and operational group is working at the scene, and the issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism - ed.) is being decided.

Context

Today, videos were published in the capital's publics showing teenagers kicking a soldier.

