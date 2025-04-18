A serviceman was beaten in the capital's Hydropark: police detained two teenagers, the issue of initiating proceedings is being resolved

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36242 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50760 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63210 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68374 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105276 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91660 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155134 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137743 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
51%
751 mm
Popular news

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36242 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87863 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143822 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155134 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137743 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15052 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18445 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20602 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55324 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67930 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

A serviceman was beaten in the capital's Hydropark: police detained two teenagers, the issue of initiating proceedings is being resolved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3168 views

Kyiv police detained two 17-year-old teenagers who beat a serviceman in the hydropark. A group of young men provoked a conflict, knocked the man to the ground and beat him.

A serviceman was beaten in the capital's Hydropark: police detained two teenagers, the issue of initiating proceedings is being resolved

The capital's law enforcement officers detained two teenagers who beat up a soldier in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the remaining attackers, and the issue of initiating criminal proceedings under the article "Hooliganism" is being decided. UNN writes about this with reference to the National Police Department in Kyiv.

Police officers detained two teenagers who beat up a soldier in Hydropark. According to preliminary information, a group of boys approached a man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. Subsequently, the young men knocked the victim to the ground and began to kick and punch him. The police detained two attackers. These are 17-year-old local residents, law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the remaining attackers 

" the message states.

Currently, doctors are providing the victim with the necessary medical care. An investigative and operational group is working at the scene, and the issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism - ed.) is being decided.

A fight broke out in Kyiv between an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a civilian: what is known18.04.25, 17:44 • 11025 views

Context

Today, videos were published in the capital's publics showing teenagers kicking a soldier.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, three men abused a 16-year-old teenager. They beat the young man and filmed the abuse on their phone. The torturers have now been notified of suspicion, and they face up to 10 years in prison.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,513.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,593.66