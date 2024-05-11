Attack in the belgorod region: eight victims and significant damage

As a result of the attack in the belgorod region, 8 residents were injured. In addition, the downing of the air attack caused significant damage to residential buildings and cars. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region, gladkov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, eight civilians were injured in the attack in belgorod region. Among the victims, two women and one man were urgently hospitalized with various shrapnel wounds. Also, two men from dubove village are being transported by ambulance crews to belgorod City Hospital #2. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. Three more victims were treated on the spot as they refused to be hospitalized.

As a result of the air strike in novosadove and nearby settlements, significant damage was recorded in 21 private residential buildings and one outbuilding. Windows were damaged, facades, roofs and fences were cut.

In the villages of tavrove, dubove, strelske and mykilske, damage was also recorded: roofs were punctured, facades were cut and windows were smashed, and cars were damaged.

All operational and emergency services are currently working at the scene.

