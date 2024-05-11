Attack in the belgorod region: eight victims and significant damage

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62753 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103782 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146850 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247400 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164827 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148244 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113033 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63993 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100879 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100879 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM • 34358 views

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34358 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 45972 views

04:47 PM • 45972 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 38973 views

05:32 PM • 38973 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247397 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224211 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224211 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236356 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223264 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223264 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62753 views

06:49 PM • 62753 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 38996 views

05:32 PM • 38996 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 45995 views

04:47 PM • 45995 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112329 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112329 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113263 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113263 views
Attack in the belgorod region: eight victims and significant damage

Attack in the belgorod region: eight victims and significant damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24993 views

Eight civilians were injured, 21 residential buildings and a car were damaged in an air strike in the belgorod region of russia.

As a result of the attack in the belgorod region, 8 residents were injured. In addition, the downing of the air attack caused significant damage to residential buildings and cars. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region, gladkov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, eight civilians were injured in the attack in belgorod region. Among the victims, two women and one man were urgently hospitalized with various shrapnel wounds. Also, two men from dubove village are being transported by ambulance crews to belgorod City Hospital #2. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. Three more victims were treated on the spot as they refused to be hospitalized.

As a result of the air strike in novosadove and nearby settlements, significant damage was recorded in 21 private residential buildings and one outbuilding. Windows were damaged, facades, roofs and fences were cut.

In the villages of tavrove, dubove, strelske and mykilske, damage was also recorded: roofs were punctured, facades were cut and windows were smashed, and cars were damaged.

All operational and emergency services are currently working at the scene.

A UAV attacked a village in the belgorod region: There is damage10.05.24, 23:41 • 46624 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

