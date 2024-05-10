A UAV attacked a village in the belgorod region: There is damage
Kyiv • UNN
A drone in the russian village of proletarskoye, belgorod region, damaged 3 buildings and 2 pieces of equipment at an agricultural enterprise, but no civilians were injured.
In the belgorod region of the russian federation, 3 buildings and 2 pieces of equipment were damaged after a UAV crashed. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, UNN reports.
Details
In the russian village of proletarskoye, rakytia district, a UAV crashed into the territory of an agricultural enterprise, causing material damage: three houses and two pieces of equipment were damaged, but no civilians were injured.
Operational services are currently working at the scene.
Details of the event are being investigated.
