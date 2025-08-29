Ukrainian partisans continue to inflict damage on the occupiers in their own territory and disrupt Russian logistics. A relay cabinet on the railway track was blown up deep inside Russia. This was reported by the "ATESH" movement on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Agents of the "ATESH" movement carried out a successful operation in the city of Kostroma, disabling a relay cabinet that ensured the operation of the local railway branch. The choice of target is not accidental: Kostroma is not a border zone, but deep inside Russian territory, where the occupiers felt relatively safe.

The railway network in Kostroma is used to transfer fuel, equipment, and components to military factories in Central Russia. The destruction of communication nodes leads to disruptions in train traffic and supply delays, weakening the entire supply system of the occupying army. – reported the partisans.

This strike proves: there are no longer any "quiet" regions in Russia. Every region can become a front, and ATESH's sabotages are step by step bringing closer the defeat of the Kremlin and the liberation of Ukraine.

Recall

The "ATESH" movement carried out a series of sabotages in the Krasnodar Krai and in the occupied territories of Ukraine, destroying a Russian Armed Forces vehicle, damaging two more, setting fire to a mobile communication tower, and blowing up a relay cabinet on the railway.

The "ATESH" movement carried out a sabotage on the railway near Cherkessk, destroying a transformer cabinet. This branch was used for transporting military cargo and supplying units of the Russian National Guard.