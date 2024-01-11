ATESH guerrillas announced sabotage of Russian airborne forces

The guerrillas of "ATESH The guerrillas "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of the military unit of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, and announced sabotage of the Russian military-space forces. About this they wrote in their Telegram channel, reports UNN.

We continue our reconnaissance and search for ways to inflict maximum damage on the Russian Space Forces. There will be some interesting developments in this part of the story. - hinted at by the partisans.

Details

According to information from ATESH, their agents were able to reconnoiter military unit No. 28289, located in Noginsk-9, an urban-type settlement near Moscow.

It is noted that this is the 145th Space Control Center, which is most likely responsible for the airspace of the Russian capital.

According to ATESH, all checkpoints in the military unit's territory were guarded by armed troops and a guard was posted along the fence.

A very secure facility of no small importance. - the partisans summarized.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat ATESH guerrillas had infiltrated the main missile warning center in the village of Timonovo in the Moscow region. ATESH also hinted ambiguously that news from Timonovo would soon be forthcoming.