ATES conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in Yevpatoriya, where the occupiers repair aircraft

Partisans of the movement infiltrated and conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, where Russian invaders are repairing aircraft. This was reported by ATES in Telegram, UNN reports .

Our agent infiltrated the occupiers' airfield in Yevpatoriya and successfully conducted reconnaissance. The following was found: 96K6 "Pantsyr" surface-to-air missile system, several Be-12 and An-12 aircraft, - the statement said.

Details

According to the available information, some of the boards are being repaired at this facility. It has also been established that the entire territory is not constantly guarded.

Coordinates: 45.217859, 33.391138

Recall

Against the backdrop of large-scale losses of the occupiers at the front, the Russian command is redeploying new forces to the occupied Crimea.

ATESH agents infiltrated a Russian missile center