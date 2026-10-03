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"ATESH" gathered data on the Russian Air Defense Academy in Smolensk, where personnel are trained for "Buk" and "Pantsir" systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

"ATESH" agents conducted reconnaissance of Russia's Air Defense Academy in Smolensk. The collected data on training, transport, and security was passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"ATESH" gathered data on the Russian Air Defense Academy in Smolensk, where personnel are trained for "Buk" and "Pantsir" systems

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement conducted reconnaissance of the Russian Armed Forces Air Defense Military Academy in Smolensk, where specialists for Russian air defense systems are trained. The information collected was passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "ATESH" reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the academy trains not only cadets but also military personnel who recently signed contracts and are undergoing accelerated training courses. Experienced servicemen are also retrained there before being sent to the front.

The educational institution trains commanders and specialists to operate the "Tor", "Buk", "Pantsir", "Igla" and "Verba" systems, which the Russian army uses to protect troops, convoys and warehouses.

Data passed on to the Defense Forces

"ATESH" claims that during the surveillance, agents recorded training activity, the movement of service vehicles and an enhanced security regime.

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The partisans said that the information collected made it possible to clarify the locations of key areas of the academy, the activity schedule and the overall organization of security at the facility. The information was passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, "ATESH" agents reported that they left leaflets near the academy calling on Russian cadets, military personnel and local residents to join the movement.

"ATESH" reconnoitered a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk region and passed the coordinates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine29.09.26, 07:58 • 4908 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Pantsir missile system