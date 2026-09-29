"ATESH" reconnoitered a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk region and passed the coordinates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement discovered a Russian military ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. The collected information about the facility was handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "ATESH" reports, UNN writes.

Details

The movement stated that its agents systematically identify Russian ammunition and fuel-and-lubricant depots, as well as record the routes and schedules of their operations.

According to "ATESH," the coordinates obtained are passed on to the Ukrainian military for the subsequent destruction of the facilities. The exact location of the depot discovered this time was not disclosed in the report.

The Defense Forces regularly strike depots in Luhansk Oblast

In recent days, the Ukrainian military has reported a series of strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Luhansk Oblast. In particular, on September 25 and during the night of September 26, the Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot in Sievierodonetsk.

The General Staff also reported other strikes on ammunition and logistical-support depots belonging to Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories.

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