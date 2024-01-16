"ATES spotted the occupiers' preparations for the defense of Yevpatoriya

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 38355 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106086 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134587 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133852 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279522 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178117 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167099 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148773 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101521 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101129 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103073 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 62590 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 33446 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 38274 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279516 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232759 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258145 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26467 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134576 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105376 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121601 views
"ATES spotted the occupiers' preparations for the defense of Yevpatoriya

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29425 views

Russian occupants are preparing for fighting in the occupied district of Yevpatoriya in Crimea, strengthening their defense with additional fortifications. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement.

Russian invaders are preparing for fighting in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya in Crimea. This was reported in Telegram by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

"ATESH records the occupiers' preparations for fighting in Yevpatoriya,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the ATES guerrillas are recording the occupiers' efforts to create more engineering and fortification structures in the Yevpatoria district.

Calling:

  • Firing points on construction sites located on the coastline;
  • Long-term firing points (LFPs);
  • Secret positions;
  • "dragon's teeth" with wire. Fortifications are built around the city and its borders.

Construction is underway along the shoreline of Lake Sasyk-Sivash south of Yevpatoriya, along the railroad and north of Yevpatoriya near Donuzlav Bay.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, ATES guerrillas infiltrated and conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, where Russian invaders repair aircraft.

ATESH guerrillas announced sabotage of Russian airborne forces11.01.24, 20:31 • 30932 views

Olga Rozgon

War

