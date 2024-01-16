"ATES spotted the occupiers' preparations for the defense of Yevpatoriya

Russian invaders are preparing for fighting in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya in Crimea. This was reported in Telegram by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

"ATESH records the occupiers' preparations for fighting in Yevpatoriya, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the ATES guerrillas are recording the occupiers' efforts to create more engineering and fortification structures in the Yevpatoria district.

Calling:

Firing points on construction sites located on the coastline;

Long-term firing points (LFPs);

Secret positions;

"dragon's teeth" with wire. Fortifications are built around the city and its borders.

Construction is underway along the shoreline of Lake Sasyk-Sivash south of Yevpatoriya, along the railroad and north of Yevpatoriya near Donuzlav Bay.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, ATES guerrillas infiltrated and conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, where Russian invaders repair aircraft.

