"ATES spotted the occupiers' preparations for the defense of Yevpatoriya

Russian occupants are preparing for fighting in the occupied district of Yevpatoriya in Crimea, strengthening their defense with additional fortifications. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement.
It is noted that the ATES guerrillas are recording the occupiers' efforts to create more engineering and fortification structures in the Yevpatoria district.
- Firing points on construction sites located on the coastline;
- Long-term firing points (LFPs);
- Secret positions;
- "dragon's teeth" with wire. Fortifications are built around the city and its borders.
Construction is underway along the shoreline of Lake Sasyk-Sivash south of Yevpatoriya, along the railroad and north of Yevpatoriya near Donuzlav Bay.
As UNN previously reported, ATES guerrillas infiltrated and conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, where Russian invaders repair aircraft.
