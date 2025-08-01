At Zhmerynka station, an electric train car and an electric locomotive section derailed

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15104 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 22284 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 19336 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 34643 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 85857 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 55925 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 137096 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 135322 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 107895 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 117582 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
39%
747mm
Popular news
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 44795 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 40183 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 32324 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 17577 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 12514 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15088 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 12987 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 22265 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 32922 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 85835 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 18019 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 58070 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 130175 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 173892 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 231798 views
Actual
Shahed-136
An-178
Mi-24
Antonov An-225 Mriya
Mi-8

At Zhmerynka station, an electric train car and an electric locomotive section derailed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

At Zhmerynka station, one electric train car and an electric locomotive section derailed. There are no casualties, and the movement of passenger trains has not been disrupted.

At Zhmerynka station, an electric train car and an electric locomotive section derailed

At the Zhmerynka railway station, one carriage of an electric train and a section of an electric locomotive that was moving towards the electric train derailed. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

We inform about the accident at Zhmerynka station. One carriage of an electric train and a section of an electric locomotive that was moving towards the electric train derailed

- the message says.

There are no casualties as a result of the incident. A commission to investigate the accident has already left for the scene.

As of now, the accident does not affect the movement of passenger trains

Ukrzaliznytsia saved 13% on rebar procurement through Prozorro Market: tender details01.08.25, 17:38 • 988 views

Olga Rozgon

Society