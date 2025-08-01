At Zhmerynka station, an electric train car and an electric locomotive section derailed

At the Zhmerynka railway station, one carriage of an electric train and a section of an electric locomotive that was moving towards the electric train derailed. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

We inform about the accident at Zhmerynka station. One carriage of an electric train and a section of an electric locomotive that was moving towards the electric train derailed - the message says.

There are no casualties as a result of the incident. A commission to investigate the accident has already left for the scene.

As of now, the accident does not affect the movement of passenger trains

