At the front, Russia advanced near Umanske, Sokol and Arkhangelsk

On the front line, the terrorist army advanced near Umanske, Sokol and Arkhangelske. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. The occupants did not stop trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. However, the defense forces continue to take measures to stop the enemy's advance.

