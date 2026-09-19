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At the border with Poland, the first attempt to illegally import an iPhone 18 into Ukraine has already been detected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Two residents of the Lviv region attempted to bring the smartphones through the “green corridor” without declaring them. The gadgets were seized, and reports were drawn up.

At the border with Poland, the first attempt to illegally import an iPhone 18 into Ukraine has already been detected

Customs officers stopped the first attempts to illegally import new iPhone 18 Pro devices into Ukraine. The gadgets were being brought across the border without declaration or payment of customs duties. This was reported by the State Customs Service, as cited by UNN

Details 

Customs officers stopped the first attempts to illegally import iPhone 18 devices into Ukraine. A 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Lviv region were transporting them across the border by car without declaration through the simplified customs control lane, the “green corridor”

- the statement said. 

During the inspection of the vehicles, customs officers discovered brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones whose value exceeded the limit permitted for import without declaration and taxation with customs duties. Reports of customs rules violations were drawn up in these cases under Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The gadgets were seized.

Reminder 

On September 9, Apple held its annual presentation of new products, with the main premieres being the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones, as well as the first foldable iPhone. The event was also significant for the corporation itself, as it was Apple’s first major presentation under the leadership of its new Chief Executive Officer, John Ternus. 

On September 18, pre-orders opened in Ukraine for Apple’s new smartphones – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Prices range from UAH 78,000 to UAH 165,000 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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