At night over Odesa, 18 "Shaheds" were shot down, there are hits

At night, Odesa was attacked by "shaheds": 18 drones were shot down, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports. As a result of the hit, the building of a recreational facility was damaged, and a fire broke out, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Details

The repetition of criminal tactics of maneuvers over residential and industrial areas of Odesa and the suburbs posed a real threat to civilians, while complicating the work of air defense. 18 barrage shells were shot down. the statement reads

A private house with a pier and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries.

Repeated explosions occurred in Odesa