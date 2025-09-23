At least five enemy strikes recorded in Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in private residential areas

The enemy launched at least five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing fires in private residential areas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

A fire in a private residential area is the consequence of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The air raid alert continues - stay in safe places. - reports the head of the Regional Military Administration.

There is currently no information about casualties. All services are heading to the impact sites.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia due to the threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

In addition, on the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction.