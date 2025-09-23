$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 12204 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 21350 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 26520 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 39201 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 54117 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 51778 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27560 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49090 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24766 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
At least five enemy strikes recorded in Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in private residential areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, at least five strikes were recorded, leading to fires in private residential areas. There is currently no information about casualties, and all services are working at the impact sites.

At least five enemy strikes recorded in Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in private residential areas

The enemy launched at least five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing fires in private residential areas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

A fire in a private residential area is the consequence of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The air raid alert continues - stay in safe places.

- reports the head of the Regional Military Administration.

There is currently no information about casualties. All services are heading to the impact sites.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia due to the threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

In addition, on the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia