At least 36 injured, including children: police record consequences of night attack on Kharkiv

November 18, 10:19 PM • 18212 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 38783 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 32376 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 33461 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 40446 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 52547 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 26061 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 26260 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 27155 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26678 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in DniproNovember 18, 09:12 PM • 4916 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 14923 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threat12:52 AM • 5736 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week01:42 AM • 7418 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers02:01 AM • 12610 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 34222 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 52543 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 97170 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 126561 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 117185 views
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 14612 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 16860 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 35581 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 37913 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 36318 views
At least 36 injured, including children: police record consequences of night attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

On the night of November 19, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones, damaging more than 10 buildings and other civilian infrastructure. 36 Kharkiv residents, including two children aged 9 and 13, sought medical help with an acute stress reaction.

At least 36 injured, including children: police record consequences of night attack on Kharkiv

The number of victims of the massive attack on Kharkiv on the night of November 19 has increased to 36. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Around midnight on November 19, Russian troops launched a series of attacks with Geran-2 type drones on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers reported that due to the massive attack, more than 10 apartment buildings, garages, premises of civilian enterprises, an ambulance substation, a supermarket, a gym, a shop, a school, dozens of cars, trolleybuses, and other civilian property were damaged.

36 Kharkiv residents, including two children aged 9 and 13, sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed the children with an acute stress reaction.

- the post says.

Police, rescuers, and medics are working at the impact sites, providing assistance to the victims.

An operational headquarters of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast has also been deployed, where citizens can submit applications for damaged or destroyed property.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in the garages.

Local authorities reported that 32 people, including three children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, the enemy directed 19 Geran-2 type UAVs at three districts of the city. A residential building, garages, an office building, and a supermarket were damaged. One of the hits was recorded in the schoolyard.

