At least 36 injured, including children: police record consequences of night attack on Kharkiv

The number of victims of the massive attack on Kharkiv on the night of November 19 has increased to 36. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Around midnight on November 19, Russian troops launched a series of attacks with Geran-2 type drones on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers reported that due to the massive attack, more than 10 apartment buildings, garages, premises of civilian enterprises, an ambulance substation, a supermarket, a gym, a shop, a school, dozens of cars, trolleybuses, and other civilian property were damaged.

36 Kharkiv residents, including two children aged 9 and 13, sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed the children with an acute stress reaction. - the post says.

Police, rescuers, and medics are working at the impact sites, providing assistance to the victims.

An operational headquarters of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast has also been deployed, where citizens can submit applications for damaged or destroyed property.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in the garages.

Local authorities reported that 32 people, including three children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, the enemy directed 19 Geran-2 type UAVs at three districts of the city. A residential building, garages, an office building, and a supermarket were damaged. One of the hits was recorded in the schoolyard.

